As St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate its 46th anniversary of political independence, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the country has much to celebrate.

The Prime Minister was addressing a Flag Raising Ceremony last night to signal the start of activities to celebrate Independence.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony hosted by the National Independence Committee under the theme “Celebrating our Identity, Inspiring our Future”.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said he is proud of the contributions made by nationals to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

And, Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons, stressed the importance of the theme.

