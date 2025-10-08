Obituaries MS SUSAN MARCELLA SCOTT Z Jack October 8, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MS SUSAN MARCELLA SCOTT of Antigua formerly of Fairbaine Pasture died on Thursday September 11th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday October 9th in Antigua.Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: SVG marks 18th Indian Heritage Day honouring legacy, culture and communityNext: MR CAESAR MC DONALD Related Stories Obituaries MISS SHARON MARCIA CHARLES Z Jack October 8, 2025 Obituaries MR CAESAR MC DONALD Z Jack October 8, 2025 Obituaries MS EVA MONICA LAVIA Z Jack October 6, 2025