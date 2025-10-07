SVG marks 18th Indian Heritage Day honouring legacy, culture and community

Today marks the 18th Anniversary of Indian Heritage Day celebrations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Indian Heritage Day received its significance, when on October 7th 1882, fifty (50) barefooted Indians from Argyle estate marched to Kingstown, in defiance of the estate manager, Mc Kenzie, to take their grievances, of harsh conditions of work and living, directly to the Lieutenant Governor.

The Indian Heritage Foundation says many persons of Indian heritage have made tremendous contribution to the development of this country, and all over the world, over the years, in various disciplines.

The Foundation continues the Series of “Conversations with our Elders” and “Conversations with outstanding persons of Indian Heritage in St Vincent and The Grenadines and the Diaspora”, by interviewing elders and outstanding persons of Indian heritage here and in the diaspora.

One of those conversations is being released today to mark Indian Heritage Day.

The Foundation has also honoured fourteen (14) outstanding persons, who made significant contribution towards its success over the years:

The foundation is urging the public, to join them today by wearing something Indian, and consuming Indian food.

