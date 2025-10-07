PM Gonsalves highlights Sandals commitment to Free Training and Education for Vincentian Staff

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Sandals Resort continues to ensure that educational opportunities for professional developmental are made available for all Vincentians employed with the company, free of charge.

He made this statement during yesterday’s signing ceremony for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope.

The facility will comprise 500 rooms and cost more than 500-million U.S dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Sandals provides thirty-seven days of training for its Staff each year, while a plethora of other courses and programmes are available to the company’s staff through its Corporate University, for continuous professional development, also free of charge.

The Prime Minister said Sandals is also working with the University of the West Indies and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

