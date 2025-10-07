Beaches Resort being welcomed as a major boost for development in Central Leeward
Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Dr. Orando Brewster said the beaches Resort is a welcomed major project for the people of his constituency and all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
He was speaking at yesterday’s signing ceremony for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope,
Minister Brewster said two of the most popular hotel brands in the world are setting up in Central Leeward over the next couple of months and this will be a sight to behold.
Minister Brewster said the Beaches Resort will assist with the continued positive developments taking place across the country and will touch the lives of many Vincentians.