Beaches Resort being welcomed as a major boost for development in Central Leeward

Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Dr. Orando Brewster said the beaches Resort is a welcomed major project for the people of his constituency and all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He was speaking at yesterday’s signing ceremony for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope,

Minister Brewster said two of the most popular hotel brands in the world are setting up in Central Leeward over the next couple of months and this will be a sight to behold.

Minister Brewster said the Beaches Resort will assist with the continued positive developments taking place across the country and will touch the lives of many Vincentians.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related