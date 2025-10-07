Monroe Scholarship recipients commended for taking first step in furthering their education

Monroe scholarship recipients have been commended for taking the first step towards further education.

This commendation comes from Dr. Alex Ephrem, Senior Vice President of Monroe University.

Dr. Ephrem also commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for continuing to play an active role in the educational development of its citizens.

Dr. Ephrem said three hundred and twenty-four Vincentians received scholarships from the Government for Munroe University, the highest number of students received by the institution from anywhere in the world.

He also reminded the students that the more educated they are, the greater the impact they can make in the further development of the country.

