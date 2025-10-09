Two hundred and fifty Vincentians are preparing to leave St. Vincent and the Grenadines headed to the Turks and Caicos Islands, to take up employment with Sandals Resorts, next year.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts, Adam Stewart made this statement during Monday’s signing ceremony for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope.

Stewart said Sandals continues to provide significant employment for Vincentians at home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and abroad.

He added that while they will employ two thousand Vincentians when the Beaches Resort becomes operational, they will also be training thousands of Vincentians to take up other jobs with the company.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related