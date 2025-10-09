The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a place where every citizen can enjoy prosperity and growth.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James made this statement during yesterday’s Media Conference hosted by the National Independence Committee.

It was held to update the nation on the programme of activities planned to celebrate this country’s 46th Anniversary of Independence.

Minister James said every citizen has a role to play in national development.

Minister James appealed to every Vincentian to work together in building St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also encouraged the public to support the Independence activities, throughout this month.

