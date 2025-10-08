Several suggestions made by the public for the renaming Victoria Park

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said several suggestions are being received for his proposal for the renaming of Victoria Park.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Prime Minister Gonsalves on NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning.

At the recent Prize-Giving Ceremony of the Carnival Development Corporation, the Prime Minister proposed that Victoria Park, the main venue for many national and cultural events, be renamed ahead of Independence Day on October 27, 2025.

Dr. Gonsalves said Victoria Park is a space of national importance and that it’s time that the name reflects Vincentian identity and cultural heritage rather than colonial history.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related