Exciting line up of events announced for SVG’s 46th Independence Celebrations

An exciting programme of activities has been planned leading up to this country’s 46th Anniversary of Independence.

The National Independence Committee hosted a Media Conference this morning to outline the range of activities taking place.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said the highly anticipated Military Parade will again be held on the evening of October 27th.

Minister James said a National Youth Awards will form part of the Independence activities.

Meanwhile … Chairman of the National Independence Committee, Rodney Small said the Military parade will include a cultural package.

