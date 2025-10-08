ROC-Taiwan in celebrates 114th National Day in SVG

The 114th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) was celebrated here last night, with a ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Distinguished guests including diplomats, Government Officials and Friends of Taiwan attended the event.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a steadfast ally of Taiwan and the celebration reflected the mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.

In her remarks, Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan highlighted the significant progress made in the relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) over the years.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed gratitude to Taiwan for its assistance to St Vincent and The Grenadines over the years.

And Taiwanese Ambassador Her Excellency Fiona Fan said Taiwan has partnered with St. Vincent and the Grenadines on numerous development initiatives.

