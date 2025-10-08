Minister Peters reaffirms commitment to inclusion and equal participation

Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities, Keisal Peters has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusivity, emphasizing that efforts are not limited to rhetoric but are reflected in real action and policy.

Speaking during the last sitting of Parliament, Minister Peters said the inclusion of persons with disabilities, including the integration of sign language, highlights the Government’s dedication to serving all citizens.

She urged national unity in building a society where every voice is heard and no one is left behind.

Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities, Keisal Peters.

