Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making bold strides to dismantle barriers to youth success, declaring that no young person should ever have to say their dreams were denied, due to a lack of opportunity.

Addressing students at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Training during a laptop handover ceremony on Friday, Minister Gonsalves described the continued investments in education as a “down payment” on the future of the nation’s youth.

Minister Gonsalves emphasized that the government’s role is to remove roadblocks and ensure young people are equipped with the tools to succeed, particularly through access to quality education and digital resources.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related