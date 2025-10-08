The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the World Bank, together with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, have determined a set of priority actions to strengthen project implementation and ensure continued alignment with the country’s development agenda.

As part of the way forward, the Government, CDB, and the World Bank agreed to streamline their portfolios for greater efficiency, deepen their partnership to maximize resources, and assess local market conditions in light of the construction boom and the demand for skilled human resources.

They also committed to strengthening inter-ministerial coordination, building the capacity of Project Implementation Units, contractors, and consultants, and fostering internal reflection within both institutions.

These agreements came out of the Country Project Portfolio Review, which convened Senior Government Officials, representatives from the CDB and World Bank, and key stakeholders to examine the status of jointly financed projects.

The discussions also highlighted national priorities in disaster risk management, climate change adaptation, resilient infrastructure, education, health systems strengthening, and economic diversification.

The Country Project Portfolio Review took place from September 8 to 12, 2025. It included meetings at the Ministry of Finance in Kingstown, as well as site visits and discussions between both Banks.

