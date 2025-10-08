Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 8th October,2025 Z Jack October 8, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print This country’s lone Electricity Company, VINLEC is continuing to implement projects to enhance the supply of electricity nationwide. Gailorn Browne tells us more in today’s Special Report.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/VINLEC-HYDROPOWER-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Pastor calls on parents to strengthen guidance provided to youthsNext: Government of SVG in Collaboration with CDB and World Bank set priority actions to boost project implementation Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Several suggestions made by the public for the renaming Victoria Park Z Jack October 8, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Exciting line up of events announced for SVG’s 46th Independence Celebrations Z Jack October 8, 2025 Latest News News & Sports ROC-Taiwan in celebrates 114th National Day in SVG Z Jack October 8, 2025