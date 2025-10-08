As St. Vincent and the Grenadines marked National Prayer Day on Monday, Pastor Jacklyn Samuel of the Church of God of Prophecy urged parents to return to the nation’s spiritual roots, calling the church a critical pillar for guiding youth and shaping strong, values-based foundations, from an early age.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Pastor Samuel warned that too many young people are falling into destructive patterns due to a lack of spiritual grounding.

She stressed that without early exposure to the Word of God, many youths are left to navigate life without the guidance and moral foundation essential for sound decision-making.

She urged parents to treat church as more than tradition, but as a critical pillar in shaping values, discipline, and direction in the next generation.

