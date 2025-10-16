Consul General to Canada, Fitz Huggins has demitted office after twelve years on the job.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that Huggins tenure has ended and Lasanna Andrews has been appointed to fill the post. He was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said Consul General Huggins served with distinction and refuted claims that he was relieved of his duties by the Government.

Dr. Gonsalves said he wrote to the Canadian Foreign Minister, to ask permission for Consul General Huggins to remain in the post for an additional three months.

Consul General Huggins was appointed in 2013 and had been instrumental in procuring items for the health care sector and the Police Force.

