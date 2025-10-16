Education Officer says GECCU Bursaries a ‘strategic investment’ in SVG’s Future

Education Officer Yohance Gibson has underscored the Ministry of Education’s firm belief that education is a critical driver of national development.

Speaking at yesterday’s GECCU awards ceremony, Gibson described the bursaries as a strategic investment in the intellectual foundation that will shape the future resilience and prosperity of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gibson emphasized that supporting students today is crucial, to cultivating the skilled and innovative leaders necessary to navigate the challenges ahead and drive sustainable growth for the country.

