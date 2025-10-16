FAO World Food Day commemorated for the 80th year with a call to combat climate threats

As the world marks the 80th commemoration of United Nations FAO World Food Day today, the call for stronger, more resilient agrifood systems has taken center stage.

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Local Correspondent, Dr. Colleen Phillips, emphasized that in an increasingly interconnected world, threats such as climate shocks, pests, diseases, and economic downturns know no borders, and risk undoing years of progress in the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

She stressed the urgent need to equip those on the frontlines of food production with the tools and support required to feed communities and protect livelihoods.

