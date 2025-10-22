Former CCJ President to deliver UWI Global Campus Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Lecture

Former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Justice Adrian Saunders will deliver the Sir Dwight Venner Independence Lecture tomorrow night.

The University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the lecture as part of activities to celebrate the country’s 46th Anniversary of Political Independence.

This year’s topic is From Independence to Interdependence: Strengthening Caribbean Sovereignty through Justice and Integration.”

Justice Saunders says he is excited to be this year’s presenter.

Justice Saunders says he will explore the concept of independence and self determination.

The Lecture will take place at the UWI Global Campus from 7pm tomorrow and Head of site of the University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette is encouraging the public to attend

