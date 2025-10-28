The Government is again demanding in concert with other CARICOM member-states, reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies.

This issue was addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address on the Occasion of the 46th Anniversary of Independence yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, the struggle for reparations continues on all fronts.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, delivering his Independence Day Address under the theme “Relying on the Genius of Our People”

