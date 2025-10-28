RSVGPF refutes claims linking paratroopers to regional tensions or foreign operations

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has rejected claims suggesting that military aircraft activity and the presence of paratroopers are linked to regional tensions or foreign military operations.

The Police says the aircraft activity observed over parts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was part of planned Independence Day exhibitions organized in coordination with relevant state agencies.

These exercises were ceremonial, professionally supervised, and form part of the official program of events marking the nation’s 46th Anniversary of Independence.

A statement from the Police unequivocally rejects any assertion suggesting the presence or use of jamming devices, restrictions on airspace, or any form of security threat to the State or its citizens.

The Police say these rumours are entirely false, misleading, and irresponsible, serving only to create unnecessary panic and confusion.

The Force encourages all media entities and citizens to verify information through official channels before publication or sharing.

