Education Minister urges students to use studies for assist in community service and leadership

Minister of Education Curtis King has emphasized that students’ education should extend beyond personal achievement.

Speaking at the recent Schools’ Independence Rally, he encouraged bursary and award recipients to view their studies as a foundation for serving and leading within their communities.

Minister King stressed that university is only the beginning of a transformative journey, one that will challenge students and help shape them into leaders capable of making a positive impact.

He also acknowledged the critical role of parents, educators, and other stakeholders in supporting the nation’s scholars, recognizing their contributions in guiding students toward realizing their full potential.

