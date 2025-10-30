In a move expected to provide relief to consumers, the Government has announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) will be zero-rated on nine additional items, with effect from November 3, 2025.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Monday, during his Independence Day Address.

The Prime Minister said these items will join several other food items on which no VAT is currently imposed.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this approach will better serve the consumer and country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related