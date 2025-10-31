Deputy PM remembers Former MP for South Central Windward at official viewing

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel has described the late Former Member of Parliament for South Central Windward, Webston Selmon Walters, as his friend, his brother and a man who was committed to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking during this morning’s official ceremony held at the House of Assembly Chamber, Minister Daniel said he knew Walters as a teacher before his life in active politics and they maintained a great bond until the very end.

Minister Daniel said Walters was responsible for taking this country’s Arrowroot Industry to higher heights.

Walters died on October 13th at the age of sixty-five in the United States and is being accorded an official funeral.

His funeral is scheduled to take place tomorrow Saturday November 1st at the New Life Ministries at New Grounds, commencing at 1pm. This will be preceded by the viewing and tributes from noon.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at halfmast tomorrow.

