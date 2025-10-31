Education Ministry advocates for greater workforce competence through DeVry University -Chamber of Commerce Partnership

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke, has underscored the importance of maintaining quality, alongside quantity in education.

Speaking at the official launch and signing of a partnership agreement between DeVry University and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Burke hailed the collaboration as a step towards strengthening workforce competence.

He noted that while more individuals now hold advanced qualifications, including the title of “doctor” outside the field of medicine, true progress depends on ensuring that graduates can effectively perform in their professions.

Burke noted that partnerships like this help bridge the gap between academic achievement and practical skill.

