New Foundation Group of Point Village cops top spot in best Independence Village Competition

The New Foundation Group in Point Village has taken the 1st position in this year’s National Independence Best Village Competition.

According to a release from the National Independence Committee, the competition was held from October 21st to the 24th.

The second position in this year’s National Independence Committee Best Village Competition went to the Central Leeward Impact Project in Barrouallie, while the South East Development Incorporated in Stubbs took the third position.

In the Independence Best Flower Garden competition, Rhonda Stanley of Chauncey Village took the 1st position followed by Olivia Dasilva of

Cane End second, while Sandra Noel of Fountain took the third position.

In the Best Back Yard Crop Farm competition, Olivia Dasilva of Cane End took the first position followed by the New Foundation Group in Point Village in second and the Central Leeward Impact Project in Barrouallie in third position.

In the Best Kept Surroundings competition, the Central Leeward Impact Project in Barrouallie took the 1st position, followed by the New Foundation Group in Point Village second and the Fitz Hughes Primary School, third.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related