NUSS tops 2025 Lions St Vincent South/FLOW National Secondary Schools Public Speaking

The North Union Secondary School are the winners of this year’s Lions Club St Vincent South/Flow National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

Braxton Lewis secured the winning trophy for his School, after receiving the awards for the Best Impromptu Speech, Best Student Prepared Speech and Best Main Topic Speech.

Joshua Samuel of the Mountain View Adventist Academy took the second position, while Isaiah Toney – St Vincent Grammar School was awarded the third position.

The North Union Secondary School will be home to the Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy until next year’s competition.

Speaking to NBC News, Lewis said it is an incredible feeling to win the competition.

Lewis is encouraging more secondary school students to participate in future Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competitions.

