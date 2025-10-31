VOD calls for Vincentians to become better aware of the significance of the White Cane

The Voice of the Disabled (VOD) has called for greater national education and awareness around the white cane, an internationally recognized symbol of independence for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

President and Founder of The Voice of the Disabled (VOD), Cheryl Adams made the appeal on the heels of a March and rally hosted by

VOD in observance of International White Cane Safety Day on October 15th, which celebrated the resilience and autonomy of the visually impaired community.

Adams emphasized that while the white cane serves as a vital tool for navigation and mobility, it also stands as a powerful emblem of empowerment and equality.

