Vincentians are set to benefit from another increase in the monthly public assistance.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during his Independence Day Address on Monday.

The Prime Minister said from December of this year, everyone on public assistance will receive a monthly payment of three hundred and sixty dollars.

The Prime Minister said this increase is in addition to the different benefits which Public Assistance recipients continue to receive from the Government, to ensure they live a comfortable life.

He said he will be backdating the Public Assistance increase from September, so that recipients will receive an additional payment with their increase at the beginning of December.

The Prime Minister announced some fourteen alignments, realignments, reforms, appointments, and enhancement of allowances for Public Servants and other nationals, during his address.

