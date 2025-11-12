PM Gonsalves expresses solidarity with St Lucia’s PM as his country prepares for General Elections
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said following this country’s General Elections on November 27th, he will be travelling to St. Lucia to show his solidarity with Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre of that country, as they prepare to hold elections on December 1st.
Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will be in St. Lucia at the invitation of that country’s Prime Minister.
