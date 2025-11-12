The Garifuna CIP Lounge officially opens at the Argyle International Airport

The Argyle International Airport yesterday officially opened its Garifuna CIP Lounge, marking a significant addition to the country’s main gateway.

The new facility is open to all travelers, regardless of class, and offers amenities including complimentary meals, beverages, and a children’s area.

The space, decorated by Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves, wife of the Prime Minister, also pays homage to the nation’s Garifuna heritage, blending cultural elements with modern comfort.

Speaking with NBC News, Concierge and Lounge Coordinator Sasha Joseph said the lounge is designed to enhance the travel experience and encouraged the public to make use of the service.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related