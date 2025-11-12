Deputy PM says the Opening of The Garifuna CIP Lounge at AIA is a historic moment for the Garifuna People

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said the opening of the Garifuna C.I.P Lounge is a historic moment and he is honored to be part of a Government that recognizes the plight of the Garifuna people.

He made this statement during yesterday’s ceremony for the Grand Opening of the Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Daniel said he is a frequent traveler who will be utilizing the lounge quite often and he is happy to witness this event.

The Deputy Prime Minister said naming the lounge after the Garifuna people is important as the country reflects on the trials the Garifuna people faced in the past.

