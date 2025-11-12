Prime Minister repeats call for CARICOM to remain a zone of peace

The Prime Minister said he believes the reason his family’s information was placed in the public domain by Trinidad Government Senator, Anil Roberts is because he disagreed with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad Bissessar on the issue of Venezuela and the United States.

The Prime Minister reiterated that CARICOM and Latin America should remain a Zone Of Peace.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad Bissessar’s position on CARICOM and Latin America remaining a Zone Of Peace has clearly shifted.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related