PM Gonsalves says properties acquired by family members were all done legally

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said his wife, son and daughter purchasing three apartments at Victoria Keyes in Diego Martin in Trinidad and Tobago, were all done legally and above the law.

He made this statement this morning during the Face to Face programme on NBC Radio, following a recent disclosure of his family’s affairs online by Trinidad Government Senator, Anil Roberts.

The Prime Minister said Senator Roberts made several misrepresentations and falsehoods and presented many innuendos which touch and concern the issues of damaging people’s character.

The Prime Minister said his wife has dual citizenship between Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the same applies to his son and daughter, which enables them to be eligible to purchase property in that country.

The Prime Minister said his family has not done anything which is illegal or unethical in acquiring property in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister added that his wife has taken out a Mortgage to be able to pay for her apartment and he has never spoken to any Trinidad and Tobago Government official for any special favours related to property acquisition.

