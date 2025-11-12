The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertensive Association is rolling out a series of activities to raise awareness about the growing health concern of Diabetes, as the world prepares to mark World Diabetes Day on Friday, November 14th.

Speaking on NBC Radio, District Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nanyamka Snagg-John, said the trend of younger Vincentians being diagnosed with diabetes is worrying.

She encouraged people, especially youth, to take advantage of free screenings and regular health maintenance checks.

Dr. Snagg-John noted that early detection and lifestyle management are key to preventing complications and improving quality of life for those living with the disease.

