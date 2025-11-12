The importance of passing down the traditions and skills of the blackfish industry to the younger generation is being underscored.

President of the Barrouallie ‘Bagga’ Black Fish Festival Committee, Zenna Lewis says sharing this cultural knowledge is vital to preserving a key part of Vincentian identity, food sovereignty, and heritage.

Lewis emphasized that preparing blackfish is more than a trade, it’s a tradition that must be protected and sustained for generations to come.

