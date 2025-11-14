Appeal made to Vincentian men to take their Mental Health serious

An appeal has been made for Vincentian men to take matters relating to their Mental Health seriously and seek help.

This appeal was made by Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Enyinne Williams, during an interview on NBC Radio.

Dr. Williams said men often tend not to take matters of their health seriously and try to battle their issues alone.

She said up to six men in St. Vincent and the Grenadines commit suicide on an annual basis and this issue can be addressed if men would reach out when they are battling mental issues.

