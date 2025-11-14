PM Gonsalves says regional integration remains vital to regional economic survival and growth

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said regional integration remains vital to the region’s economic survival and development.

Speaking recently on radio, Dr. Gonsalves strongly defended the importance of Caribbean regionalism, warning against what he described as a drift toward “pristine isolationism.”

He took issue with recent actions by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, who appeared to downplay the value of CARICOM integration.

Dr. Gonsalves argued that Trinidad’s manufacturing sector depends heavily on trade within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), noting that “trade with CARICOM is the lifeblood of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He added that the country’s industries cannot compete globally without the framework of regional cooperation and the rules of the Common External Tariff.

The prime minister reaffirmed his belief that deeper regional unity is the only sustainable path for Caribbean nations to strengthen their economies and global competitiveness.

