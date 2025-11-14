Supervisor of Elections says those who are unregistered will not be eligible to vote on November 27th

As the Special Voter Registration Period climaxed yesterday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electoral Office is reminding Vincentians that anyone who did not utilize that period to get registered, or whose names are not already on the voters list, will not be able to vote in the November 27th General Elections.

Supervisor of Elections, Dora James says following the closure of the Special Registration period, no one can be registered to vote.

She says if there is a case where someone registered but their name does not appear on the list, the Electoral Office has ways of checking and making arrangements for that person to vote.

James says other than this, someone whose name is not on the final voters list cannot vote in the November 27th General Elections.

