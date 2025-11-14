Government continues to implement projects to keep SVG in touch with Rest of the world

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government continues to implement projects to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains in touch with the rest of the world.

He made this statement during a ceremony which was held earlier this week, for the Grand Opening of the Garifuna C.I.P Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

A CIP (Commercially Important Person) lounge is a premium airport lounge that offers a comfortable and exclusive space for travelers to relax or work before their flight.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said over the last eight years the Government has significantly stepped up its work to ensure that this country remains on a positive developmental path and stay in touch with the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reiterated that the Government continues to put the necessary infrastructure in pace to ensure that the country moves to first world status within the next fifteen years.

