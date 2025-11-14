Vincentians encouraged to give generously to the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle appeal
Vincentians are being encouraged to give generously this Christmas season.
This appeal was made by Laura Anthony Browne while delivering the feature address during this morning’s launch of the 2025 edition of the Salvation Army Annual Christmas Kettle appeal.
This year’s program has a target of two hundred thousand dollars. Anthony Browne reminded the public that their contribution could be small but its impact may be enormous.
