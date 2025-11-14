SVG Joins global commemoration of World Diabetes Day

This country has joined in the global commemoration of world diabetes day today.

As a result, District Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nanyamka Snagg-John, has emphasized that the foundation for managing diabetes lies in lifestyle changes, including a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Dr Snagg John explained that oral medication and insulin are used if these lifestyle adjustments alone do not achieve the desired control, ensuring patients manage the condition as effectively as possible.

Dr. Snagg-John also indicated that many chronic conditions overlap, and the same lifestyle changes that help manage diabetes can prevent other illnesses as well.

She further encouraged the public to adopt a few simple steps to control or ultimately prevent diabetes.

