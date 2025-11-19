The Pan American Health Organization PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Amalia Del Riego Abreu, visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday.

While here, the PAHO Official paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson at the Ministry’s Office.

The Minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary – Sandy Peters-Phillips, Director of Foreign Trade – Okolo John-Patrick, and Senior Foreign Service Officer – Aliaka Jones.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration in support of the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry looks forward to strengthening its engagement with PAHO/WHO to advance the health and wellbeing of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

