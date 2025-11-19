The United Nations is marking World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which began yesterday, a global call to action as drug-resistant infections continue to rise.

Local correspondent for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, Dr. Colleen Phillips, says antimicrobial resistance is no longer just a health concern, but a growing threat with wide-reaching economic and medical impacts.

Speaking with NBC News, she explained that resistance is forcing patients into more expensive treatments and putting critical procedures like surgery and chemotherapy at greater risk.

