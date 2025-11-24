MS MURIEL RICHARDSON DAVIS better known as TANTY MURIEL and TAN MURIEL of Carriere died on Thursday October 23rd at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 6th at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. Viewing begins from 11am, Tributes begin from 11:30. Service of Thanksgiving begins at 12:30. Burial will be at the Carriere Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the following Vans with Registration Numbers PL 820 and HAA 616 and will leave Carrierre at 11:15 and 11:45 am.

