Obituaries MS PHYLLIS JOYCE GILBERT Z Jack January 6, 2026 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MS PHYLLIS JOYCE GILBERT of Delaware, USA formerly of Freeland, Marriaqua died on Friday December 26th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Friday January 9th in Delaware, USALike this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MRS NICOLE KENDRA RICHARDS-STEPHENSON Related Stories Obituaries MRS NICOLE KENDRA RICHARDS-STEPHENSON Z Jack January 6, 2026 Obituaries MR BURNETTE STEPHEN DAVIS Z Jack January 6, 2026 Obituaries MR WILLIAM ALBERT NEVERSON Z Jack January 6, 2026
You must be logged in to post a comment.