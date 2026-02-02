Obituaries MS NOREEN MAVERNA DEFREITAS Z Jack February 2, 2026 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MS NOREEN MAVERNA DEFREITAS better known as AZOLMA of Lowmans Hill and Brooklyn, New York died on Sunday January 25th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Friday February 6th in Brooklyn, New York.Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MS MARIETHA BLACKNext: MR HENRY JACK Related Stories Obituaries MR BRIAN CYRUS CHARLES Z Jack February 2, 2026 Obituaries MR HENRY JACK Z Jack February 2, 2026 Obituaries MS MARIETHA BLACK Z Jack February 2, 2026
