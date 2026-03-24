Vincentian Gospel Artiste secure four Pollmil Award Nominations

Vincentian Gospel artiste Kiokya Cruickshank-Jack has again captured regional attention, securing four nominations at the Pollmil.com Gospel Music Choice Awards, held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mrs. Cruickshank-Jack, who first rose to prominence after winning the Eastern Caribbean Digicel Rising Star Competition, has been nominated for the categories of Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Reggae Artiste of the Year, International Female Artist and Vocalist and International Music Video of the Year.

Speaking with NBC News, Mrs. Cruickshank-Jack emphasized the importance of the voting process for the awards, noting that it helps artists to connect directly with their supporters.

She explained that fans can cast their votes online through the Pollmil.com platform, ensuring that the voices of gospel audiences across the Caribbean and diaspora are heard.

Cruickshank-Jack, first rose to prominence after winning the Eastern Caribbean Digicel Rising Star Competition. She also became the first Vincentian recipient of a Marlin Award.

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