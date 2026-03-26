World Bank Funded ‘Unleashing the Blue Economy Project’ launched by SWMU/CWSA

A World Bank-funded Unleashing the Blue Economy Project, valued at 1.5-million EC dollars has been launched by the Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yo Talk program, Acting Solid Waste Manager and Environmental Engineer at the CWSA, Taj Marksman, explained that one of the main objectives of the project is to update the Solid Waste Management Strategy.

And he outlined some of the components of the project.

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